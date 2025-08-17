FG Releases Fresh PPP Guidelines, Hands MDAs Wider Approval Powers for Infrastructure Development

The Federal Government has rolled out new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) guidelines aimed at transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure delivery framework by decentralising approval powers to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the guidelines were developed under the ICRC Act 2005 and in line with a presidential directive designed to overhaul PPP operations nationwide.

According to the Commission, the framework introduces new approval thresholds, allowing ministries to approve PPP projects under N20 billion, while agencies and parastatals are now permitted to process projects valued below N10 billion. This decision, officials say, is expected to shorten bureaucratic delays and foster efficiency in project delivery.

okay.ng reports that the guidelines were formally presented during a high-level engagement session attended by representatives of federal MDAs directly involved in PPPs.





Presenting the guidelines, the Director-General of ICRC, Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, walked participants through the provisions, explaining the processes for preparing Outline Business Cases, Full Business Cases, and financial models, in addition to clarifying the procurement routes and PPP agreements.

“The new guidelines are in response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to liberalise the economy and in line with his charge to the ICRC to seek innovative ways to attract private sector finance to build infrastructure through PPPs,” Ewalefoh stated.

He further explained, “These rules establish a definitive framework for the conception, development, and execution of PPP projects in Nigeria. They decentralise project approvals to empower MDAs for faster delivery while safeguarding the ICRC’s role as regulator of PPPs in Nigeria.”





Dr. Ewalefoh reemphasised that “Every PPP project, regardless of sector, scale, or origin, must strictly comply with these provisions. Every project shall be subjected to our due diligence and compliance requirements.”

The ICRC stressed that while MDAs now enjoy more autonomy, the Commission remains the central regulator to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in PPP agreements. The Presidency, according to Ewalefoh, has also mandated zero tolerance for non-compliance.

Stakeholders present at the unveiling reportedly expressed support for the reforms and readiness to begin implementation.

The ICRC reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with private investors, financiers, and development partners in order to reposition Nigeria as Africa’s leading hub for transformative and bankable PPP projects.