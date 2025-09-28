FG Refutes Allegations of Genocide Against Christians, Cites Inclusive Security Efforts

The Federal Government has firmly rejected international claims suggesting that Nigeria is experiencing a coordinated genocide against Christians, describing the allegations as harmful distortions of reality.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, released a statement on Sunday, where he denounced the reports circulating on foreign platforms and social media as “false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.”

“The Federal Government strongly condemns and categorically refutes recent allegations by certain international platforms and online influencers suggesting that terrorists operating in Nigeria are engaged in a systematic genocide against Christians. Such claims are false, baseless, despicable, and divisive,” Idris stated.

Security Concerns Misrepresented





Idris emphasized that Nigeria’s challenges with insurgency and terrorism must not be mischaracterized as religious warfare.

“Portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is a gross misrepresentation of reality,” he explained. “While Nigeria, like many countries, has faced security challenges, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by criminals, couching the situation as a deliberate, systematic attack on Christians is inaccurate and harmful.”

According to the minister, terrorists have killed or attacked Nigerians across religious lines. “These criminals target all who reject their murderous ideology, regardless of faith. Muslims, Christians, and even those who do not identify with any religion have suffered at their hands,” he stressed.

Progress in Counter-Terrorism





Between May 2023 and February 2025, Nigeria’s military neutralized 13,543 terrorists and rescued nearly 10,000 hostages across multiple states. Idris also highlighted the capture of Ansaru’s top leadership.

“Only last month, the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan — commonly known as ANSARU — was captured in a well-coordinated counter-terrorism operation,” he said.

In addition, more than 700 convictions have been secured in the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects. “To date, we have successfully prosecuted seven batches of suspects, securing over 700 convictions,” he added.

Religious Balance in Leadership

The minister argued that claims of Christian marginalization lack merit, noting that the heads of both the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force are Christians, a fact that underlines inclusivity in governance.

He also referenced international recognition of Nigeria’s interfaith harmony. “In March of this year, the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize was awarded to two Nigerian religious leaders, Rev. Dr. James Movel Wuye and Imam Dr. Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa, co-founders of the Interfaith Mediation Centre,” Idris reminded.

Call to Foreign Commentators

Idris appealed to international media and activists to act responsibly. “We urge the international media and other commentators to act with responsibility and have respect for facts. All stakeholders are advised to avoid ignorance, sensationalism, and divisive rhetoric, and instead support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality,” he concluded.

okay.ng reports that the Federal Government insists inclusivity and fairness remain pillars of Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.