FG Pledges Health Insurance for Military Personnel

The Federal Government has announced plans to fully integrate members of the Nigerian Armed Forces into the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), guaranteeing comprehensive healthcare for service members, their families, and eligible retirees.

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, made the disclosure in Abuja during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme’s partnership with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Africa. He said the move would strengthen Nigeria’s defence health system and align the welfare of soldiers with national security priorities.

“We must shape the next 20 years with national security and the National Health Insurance Authority, ensuring that our forces are covered by national health and well-being safeguards for service members, their families, and eligible civilians—extending across postings and into retirement,” Matawalle said.

He stressed that preventive healthcare and insurance coverage would secure operational readiness. According to him, over half a million Nigerians, including military and civilian populations, have already benefitted from the defence health partnership through improved infrastructure and access to life-saving treatment.





Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, welcomed the integration into NHIA as a step toward sustaining the health of soldiers. He also praised the partnership with Walter Reed for transforming Nigeria’s military health services, citing improvements across 32 facilities and the establishment of the accredited Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja.

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr., and U.S. Army medical officials described the collaboration as a model of trust and international partnership that has enhanced Nigeria’s health system, expanded HIV prevention efforts, and bolstered readiness for future health emergencies.

Since inception, the programme has tested more than 1.6 million people for HIV, initiated over 69,000 individuals on Antiretroviral Therapy, and provided care for thousands of pregnant women to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

Matawalle reaffirmed that bringing the armed forces under health insurance coverage will ensure sustainability of care and preserve long-term national security.