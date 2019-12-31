FG names Saratu Shafii as acting CAC registrar-general

The federal government has appointed Saratu Shafii as acting registrar-general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Okay.ng understands that the CAC announced the Shafii’s appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

Shafii before her appointment was director of incorporated trustee at the commission.

The statement read, “We wish to inform members of the public of the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Mama Shafii as the Acting Registrar-General, CAC. Her appointment was conveyed by a letter dated 30/12/2019 from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the supervising Ministry of CAC.”

It can be recalled that the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) had ordered Azuka Azinge to step aside as acting registrar-general of the commission over alleged false declaration of assets.