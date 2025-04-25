FG Moves to Seize Properties of Retired Civil Servants Over Unpaid Housing Loans

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to retired civil servants, announcing decisive measures to recover outstanding housing loans. According to a statement released on Thursday by the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB), authorities are set to commence the seizure of mortgaged properties from retirees who have failed to fully repay loans obtained during their service.

The announcement, conveyed by Mrs. Ngozi Obiechina, Head of Information and Public Relations at FGSHLB, quoted the Board’s Executive Secretary, Mrs. Salamatu Ahmed, emphasizing the initiative as a crucial step towards enforcing mortgage terms and recouping significant amounts of outstanding funds.

“The Federal Government will commence the seizure of mortgaged properties belonging to retiring federal public servants who have failed to fully repay housing loans obtained from the board,” stated Mrs. Ahmed. She further revealed that the FGSHLB has already begun compiling a comprehensive list of defaulting retirees, which will be submitted to relevant government agencies for the initiation of the recovery process.

This firm stance follows a recent circular from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service, which explicitly reminded civil servants that obtaining a Certificate of Non-Indebtedness from both the FGSHLB and their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) Cooperatives is a mandatory prerequisite for retirement.





Mrs. Ahmed underscored the legal basis for this action, citing Public Service Rule 021002 (p), which unequivocally mandates the clearance of all outstanding loans before an officer’s exit from service. “I am directed to bring to your attention the provision of Public Service Rule (PSR) 021002 (p), which mandates all public servants to obtain a Certificate of Non-Indebtedness as a prerequisite for retirement,” she reiterated.

The directive extends beyond those currently retiring, encompassing already retired officers who remain indebted to the Board. These individuals are strongly advised to regularize their loan status and obtain the necessary clearance certificate to avoid the potential loss of their mortgaged properties. Mrs. Ahmed reaffirmed the Board’s unwavering commitment to ensuring compliance and actively pursuing loan recovery through appropriate legal and administrative channels.

Understanding the Context: Challenges and Implications





Established to facilitate homeownership among federal civil servants through structured loan schemes, the FGSHLB has faced persistent challenges in recovering disbursed funds, particularly from beneficiaries who have since retired. This latest enforcement effort signals a growing concern within the government regarding the substantial backlog of unpaid loans, which reportedly hinders the Board’s capacity to extend crucial housing support to serving civil servants.

Insiders suggest that the renewed vigor in loan recovery reflects a broader government initiative to promote fiscal responsibility and safeguard public resources across all federal MDAs. The increasingly stringent enforcement of the Certificate of Non-Indebtedness requirement is anticipated to play a significant role in this drive.

The FGSHLB’s decisive action underscores its revitalized commitment to loan recovery, leaving no room for doubt about its intent to pursue outstanding debts, even from those who have left active service. This development carries significant implications for civil servants approaching retirement and those already in retirement who have outstanding housing loan obligations. It serves as a potent reminder of the importance of fulfilling financial commitments made during public service.