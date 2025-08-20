FG Launches 2025–2030 Youth Manifesto to Drive Agribusiness Transformation

The Federal Government has officially launched the 2025–2030 National Youth Manifesto in Agriculture, positioning Nigerian youths as the central actors in shaping the future of food security and agribusiness.

The manifesto was presented in Abuja on Tuesday in partnership with the Leonard and Nkiruka Okorkwo Foundation (LANOF), the Heinrich Böll Foundation (HBF), and other critical stakeholders. Alongside the launch came the 2025 Nigerian Youth in Agribusiness Call to Action, a roadmap to embed youth-led innovation at the heart of agricultural reform.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, highlighted the manifesto as a unique, youth-owned strategy for building an inclusive agricultural economy.

> “This manifesto is proof that the young populace is not just beneficiaries of policy but architects and drivers of the nation’s agricultural future,” Kyari said.





Represented by Mrs. Safina Abdullah, Deputy Director of Planning and Policy Coordination, Kyari stressed that the unveiling was not just symbolic but a concrete “call to duty.” He promised that the government would translate the manifesto into actionable policies, investment opportunities, and agricultural reforms.

The document focuses on eight priority areas:

Agroecology and climate resilience





Access to land and inputs

Youth-responsive finance and market opportunities

Agri-tech innovation and research

Capacity development

Gender and social inclusion

Policy advocacy and governance

Mentorship and intergenerational knowledge exchange

Kyari explained that the revised youth manifesto aligns with Nigeria’s National Agriculture Technology and Innovation Policy (2022–2027) and the updated National Gender Policy in Agriculture (2025–2030).

“The ministry will integrate the Nigerian Youth in Agribusiness Call to Action into the revised National Gender Policy in Agriculture and its Strategic Plan of Action 2025–2030. We are fully committed to developing a National Youth in Agribusiness Strategy in line with the African Union’s African Agribusiness Youth Strategy,” he said.

okay.ng reports that the government aims to empower young Nigerians through targeted initiatives including mechanisation, digital platforms, access to finance, and extension services. Kyari stressed that such interventions would nurture a new generation of agripreneurs capable of leading Nigeria’s food system into the future.

Co-Founder of LANOF, Nkiruka Okorkwo, described the manifesto as a youth-driven policy advocacy tool designed to unlock fresh opportunities.

“The strength of this manifesto lies in its co-creation by the youth, and for the youth. These strategies require multi-sectoral collaboration, technical support, and long-term investment,” she said.

The Country Director of HBF, Sophie von Knebel, also commended the collaborative process that shaped the document, expressing optimism that it would serve as a catalyst for systemic transformation in agriculture.

Similarly, Blessing Akhile, representing the National Gender Steering Committee, ActionAid Nigeria, hailed the unveiling as “heartwarming,” reiterating ActionAid’s commitment to inclusion and equitable growth in agriculture.

Kyari concluded by charging young Nigerians to step forward with innovation and vision.

“Own this process. Build enterprises, not just farms. Innovate solutions, not just demand opportunities,” he urged.