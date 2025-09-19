FG Insists Ajaokuta Steel Company in Good Condition

The Federal Government has maintained that Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) remains in good condition, countering recent media reports suggesting otherwise.

In a statement issued by Salamatu Jibaniya, Head of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Steel Development, the government reaffirmed its commitment to reviving the facility and the wider steel sector.

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Steel Development has been drawn to recent media reports regarding the future of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL). While we note the concerns expressed, it is important to state that the Federal Government remains firmly committed to the development of Nigeria’s steel sector, including the resuscitation of ASCL,” the statement read.

The ministry explained that a comprehensive technical and financial audit of the plant is currently underway. The process, it said, will ensure that every decision made is transparent, data-driven, and aligned with Nigeria’s industrial aspirations.





Citing an earlier audit carried out in 2018, the ministry stressed that the general status of the plant remained robust, with the exception of normal deterioration of replaceable parts. It also highlighted the recommendation that automation of manual control systems be introduced to enhance efficiency.

“The overall assessment of the previous technical audit report dated 2018 maintained that the general status of the Steel Plant is in robust condition except for normal deterioration of replaceable parts and recommended automation of manual control systems for improved efficiency,” the statement added.

The ministry expressed confidence that the ongoing audit would provide a clear and credible foundation for decisive action. According to the statement, the outcome will form the basis for steps to strengthen the role of ASCL in Nigeria’s industrialisation drive.

By reinforcing confidence in Ajaokuta’s prospects, the Federal Government aims to reassure stakeholders that the plant remains a critical part of its long-term vision for the steel sector.