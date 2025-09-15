FG Initiates Recruitment of Five New Permanent Secretaries to Strengthen Federal Civil Service

The Federal Government has commenced the process of appointing five new Permanent Secretaries into the federal civil service, following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, two of the vacancies emerged from the retirement of officers from Imo State and the Federal Capital Territory, while three additional positions arose from zonal vacancies in the North-Central, North-East, and South-East due to the creation of new ministries.

Head of Civil Service, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, revealed this in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Eno Olotu. She emphasized that the process was crafted to guarantee transparency, merit, and credibility in alignment with the administration’s vision of good governance.

Eligibility is strictly for officers on Grade Level 17 who have served at least two years on that rank and who have no pending disciplinary cases. Candidates must be cleared by their respective Permanent Secretaries before proceeding in the exercise.





Walson-Jack further explained that the initial phase involved screening eligible candidates by a Committee of Permanent Secretaries, closely monitored by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS). Applicants were also mandated to submit asset declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau, with clearance processes still ongoing from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ICPC, and DSS.

The next stage will be a written examination on September 15, to be conducted at a federal facility. Successful candidates will advance to an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test scheduled for September 17, followed by an oral interview on September 19.

The final stage will be chaired by a panel of serving and retired Permanent Secretaries, former Heads of Service, the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, and representatives from the private sector. Anti-corruption agencies will also observe the process.

She said, “The final recommendations will be submitted to the President for approval.”





okay.ng reports that since assuming office, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of no fewer than 26 Permanent Secretaries. In November 2023, he swore in eight new officers, another eight in June 2024, followed by eight more in December 2024. Two additional appointments were made in March 2025.

This ongoing process, according to the Head of Service, highlights the administration’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, institutional strengthening, and service delivery.