FG Grants Mercy in Aviation Misconduct Cases, Lifts Ban on Passenger and Reduces KWAM 1’s Suspension

The Federal Government has officially withdrawn its criminal case against Ms. Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger previously accused of disruptive conduct, and has reduced the sanctions imposed on renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, announced the decision on Wednesday after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the aviation industry.

Keyamo said the review was based on a balanced assessment of the events, appeals from respected voices in the society, and the visible remorse of the individuals involved.

According to him, Ibom Air agreed to drop its complaint against Emmanson, who was detained over the August 10 incident.

“When the Police took her statement in the presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct,” the minister stated.





Following this resolution, arrangements are underway for the Airport Command and police prosecutor to secure her release from Kirikiri Prison within the week. The Airline Operators of Nigeria has also agreed to lift the lifetime flight ban earlier imposed on her, with further details expected soon.

For KWAM 1’s case, Keyamo explained that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will reduce his ban to one month, while the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) intends to engage the artist as an ambassador for airport security protocol awareness.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA will withdraw its criminal complaint against KWAM 1,” Keyamo confirmed.

The one-month suspension will also apply to ValueJet’s Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba, whose licenses will be reinstated after mandatory professional assessments.

Aviation authorities plan to hold a special retreat next week to retrain security personnel on handling unruly passengers and conflict de-escalation, while airline operators will participate in sessions focused on staff-passenger interactions.





“This decision was granted purely on compassionate grounds,” Keyamo stressed. “Government will never pander to base sentiments, politically motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws is involved. We have decided to draw a line after these clemencies.”

okay.ng reports that the ministry aims to use these incidents as a learning opportunity for better industry standards without compromising enforcement of aviation laws.