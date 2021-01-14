FG says schools to resume January 18

The federal government says schools nationwide will resume academic activities on January 18, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement issued the director, press and public relations of the federal ministry of education, Ben Goong, on Thursday.

According to the statement, schools have been directed to reopen on Monday under strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols to avoid spread of the virus.

The statement read: “Sequel to the hint given during the press 12 January 2021 for the review of the proposed resumption date of 18th January 2021, the Federal Ministry of Education has undertaken a comprehensive appraisal of the situation.

“After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of 18th January should remain, while parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols including:-

“These measures which are to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance.”