FG Disburses N50bn to Primary Health Centres, Targets Nationwide Healthcare Modernisation

The Federal Government has announced that nearly N50 billion has been disbursed directly to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), in what officials describe as a major milestone in strengthening the country’s health infrastructure.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this update on Monday via his official X handle, noting that the initiative is a central pillar of the Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery.

According to him, “Designed to be financed from at least one per cent of the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (#CRF) and other sources, including donors’ contributions, the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (#BHCPF) provides a Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (#BMPHS) aimed at increasing the fiscal space for health, strengthening our national health systems.

“I am pleased to inform you that from 2023 to date, nearly N50 billion has been disbursed directly to Primary Health Centres @NphcdaNG across the country, through the Fund, with verifiably impressive results, and this has led to the qualitative modernisation of health infrastructure across all local government areas of Nigeria.”





In addition to the N50bn injection, the government has also released over N20bn for the rehabilitation and upgrade of 4,362 PHCs across 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Health insurance coverage has equally seen a boost, with Prof. Pate confirming that enrollment is expected to surpass the 2024 figure of 2.4 million Nigerians later this year.

Data released by the ministry further shows that more than 37 million visits to PHCs were recorded nationwide in the first quarter of 2025 alone, a clear reflection of increasing trust in primary healthcare facilities.

Pate emphasized that this demonstrates a “data-driven re-engineering of basic healthcare provision for Africa’s largest population,” stressing that improvements are also ongoing across southern states under the same scheme.





With these investments, the Tinubu-led government hopes to expand access to quality healthcare, reduce maternal and child mortality, and address decades-long gaps in the nation’s health sector.