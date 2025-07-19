News

FG Denies Acquiring 25% Stake in First Bank Holdings, Calls Reports ‘False and Malicious’

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Chief Lateef Fagbemi, speaks on recovered assets
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Chief Lateef Fagbemi,

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has categorically denied claims that the Federal Government acquired a 25 percent stake in First Bank Holdings (First Holdco), dismissing the reports as false, misleading, and malicious.

The clarification came in a statement released on Friday by Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Assistant to the President on Communication and Publicity in the Office of the AGF, following reports by ThisDay Newspaper and Arise TV suggesting that a quarter of First Holdco’s shares had been transferred to a federal trustee.

“We are compelled to respond to a publication by ThisDay Newspaper of July 17, 2025, and Arise TV suggesting that 25% of First Bank Holdings (First Holdco) shares were transferred to the Federal Government of Nigeria’s trustee. The report is inaccurate, misleading, resentful and malicious,” the statement read.

The AGF’s office firmly denied any involvement in the alleged share acquisition, clarifying that neither the Federal Government nor the Attorney General played any role in the transaction. It emphasized that First Holdco remains a private entity, and its ownership structure has no connection to the government.

- Advertisement -

“The circumstances surrounding the shareholding structure are distinct from any government involvement,” the AGF’s office stated, stressing that governance and ownership decisions within First Holdco are entirely independent of federal influence.

The statement further explained that although a trustee arrangement exists within First Holdco, it was established under the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with Stanbic IBTC appointed as a third-party trustee — not as a government proxy.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice debunks this falsehood to prevent confusion or misconceptions about First Holdco’s ownership and governance,” the statement concluded.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Monday Okpebholo Edo Governor Okpebholo Warns Peter Obi Against Visiting State Without Security Clearance
Next Article Astronomer CEO, HR Chief Under Probe After Viral Kiss Cam Moment at Coldplay Concert

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,525.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,105.00
Sell₦2,150.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 20 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Tragedy Strikes Kano as Four Drown in Obstructed Waterway
News
UN Secretary-General António Guterres Honors Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s Enduring Legacy
International
Rick Swart
Rick Swart Assumes Role as New U.S. Consul General in Lagos, Vows to Deepen Bilateral Ties
News
NSML Reaffirms Commitment to Maritime Training as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Blue Economy Growth
Energy & Oil
FirstBank Surpasses ₦1 Trillion in Instant Digital Loan Disbursements Since 2019
Brands
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like