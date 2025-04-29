FG Declares May 1st Public Holiday to Mark 2025 Workers’ Day

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, 1st May 2025, as a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government, in a press statement released on Monday, April 29.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo acknowledged the vital role Nigerian workers play in the nation’s development, commending their commitment, resilience, and sacrifice toward building a stronger and more respected nation.

“There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do, is vital to nation-building,” the Minister stated.





Okay.ng reports that the Minister urged workers across all sectors to embrace innovation and productivity, stressing that such values are essential to driving governance and delivering the full benefits of national resources to all Nigerians.

“Workers’ efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations,” he noted.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo also used the opportunity to encourage Nigerians to maintain peace and unity, which he described as foundational for industrial growth and economic development.

He assured the public that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in ensuring the security of lives and property for both citizens and foreigners in the country.





“This administration is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country,” he said.

While extending warm wishes for a joyful Workers’ Day celebration, the Minister called on citizens to remain hopeful and continue supporting the government’s reform efforts.