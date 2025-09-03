FG Declares Friday Public Holiday to Mark Eid-ul-Maulid Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, as a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Maulid, the annual celebration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior.

According to the statement, Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, extending warm greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe.

“The celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid offers us yet another opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and imbibe the Prophet’s teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity,” the statement quoted Tunji-Ojo as saying.

The minister urged the Muslim Ummah to emulate the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion, describing them as crucial values for building a united and progressive nation.





He also called on Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion to pray for peace, security, and stability across the country, while supporting the government’s efforts toward national harmony and sustainable development.