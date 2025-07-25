FG Debunks Claim of New 12-Year Minimum Age for JSS1 Admission, Affirms 10-Year Policy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has refuted widespread reports suggesting a new policy setting 12 years as the minimum age for admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1), stating clearly that no such directive exists.

In a statement released on Friday by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, the government clarified that the minimum age for JSS1 admission remains 10 years, in line with existing educational guidelines.

“The Federal Ministry of Education has noted with concern a false and misleading publication in a newspaper claiming that the Federal Government has set a new minimum age of 12 years for admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1). The Ministry wishes to categorically state that this report is entirely inaccurate, did not emanate from any official source, and does not reflect government policy,” the statement read.

The Ministry further emphasized that no child should complete primary education before turning 10, stressing that the age benchmark is essential to ensuring cognitive and emotional readiness for the next phase of academic learning.





In reinforcing government policy on educational age requirements, Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, also reiterated that the prescribed minimum age for admission into Nigerian universities remains 16 years.

“This policy is consistent, non-negotiable, and applies uniformly, regardless of how early a student may have completed secondary education,” the statement added.

The Ministry urged the media, schools, and members of the public to avoid the spread of misinformation and verify educational directives through official government channels.

Reaffirming its stance, the Ministry concluded that all educational policies will continue to be shaped by developmental appropriateness and transparency, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.