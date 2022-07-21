FG considers nationwide ban on motorcycles, mining activities over insecurity

The Federal Government says it is considering placing a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, at a press briefing on Thursday after the National Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Malami, the possibility of placing the ban was discussed at the meeting as part of efforts to curtail the activities of terrorists, who often use motorcycles.

He said: “Placing a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities will cut the supply of logistics to the terrorists.

“This will be done in the national interest. We are Nigerians because Nigeria as a country exists and any issue that will translate into a threat to national security or the corporate existence of the country requires certain sacrifices.

“So, regardless of the means that is being considered for the possible banning, this is a sacrifice that we see as what will help address the security challenges and I think no sacrifice is too big as far as that issue is concerned.”

The minister also added that less than a third of Nigeria’s 200 million population would be affected by a ban on motorcycles and so it was worth the sacrifice.

“Above all, if you are talking of banning motorcycles, for example, I think the number of people using these motorcycles is not up to 20 per cent of the Nigerian population,” he said.

“So if that percentage is called to make a sacrifice that is all-pervading or affecting over 200 million Nigerians, I think that sacrifice is not too much and is worthy of being considered.”