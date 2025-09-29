FG Cancels Independence Day Parade, Retains Other Anniversary Activities

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the parade earlier scheduled for Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary on October 1.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Monday by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

According to the statement, the government expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the cancellation, stressing that the decision does not diminish the importance of the historic milestone.

“The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary, and the government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria’s 65th year of independence with dignity and enthusiasm,” the statement reads.





The OSGF noted that all other programmes lined up for the anniversary will still hold as planned.

“The Federal Government appreciates the understanding, support and cooperation of all Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community, and invited guests, and urges Nigerians to support the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in making Nigeria a greater nation,” the statement added.

Okay.ng reports that the parade and a presidential broadcast were originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday as part of the independence celebrations.

The government had earlier declared October 1 a public holiday in commemoration of the country’s independence from colonial rule in 1960.