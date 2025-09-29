News

FG Cancels Independence Day Parade, Retains Other Anniversary Activities

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the parade earlier scheduled for Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary on October 1.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Monday by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

According to the statement, the government expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the cancellation, stressing that the decision does not diminish the importance of the historic milestone.

“The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary, and the government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria’s 65th year of independence with dignity and enthusiasm,” the statement reads.

- Advertisement -

The OSGF noted that all other programmes lined up for the anniversary will still hold as planned.

“The Federal Government appreciates the understanding, support and cooperation of all Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community, and invited guests, and urges Nigerians to support the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in making Nigeria a greater nation,” the statement added.

Okay.ng reports that the parade and a presidential broadcast were originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday as part of the independence celebrations.

The government had earlier declared October 1 a public holiday in commemoration of the country’s independence from colonial rule in 1960.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Dangote Refinery Court Halts PENGASSAN Strike Against Dangote Refinery
Next Article Goodluck Jonathan Presidency Says Jonathan Free to Contest 2027 Elections but Nigerians Won’t Forget His Record

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 1 week ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Goodluck Jonathan
Presidency Says Jonathan Free to Contest 2027 Elections but Nigerians Won’t Forget His Record
Politics
Dangote Refinery
Court Halts PENGASSAN Strike Against Dangote Refinery
Energy & Oil
Stephanie Linus
Nigeria to Miss Out on 2026 Oscars as NOSC Declines Submission
Entertainment
Israeli PM Netanyahu Apologises to Qatar Over Attack During US-Brokered Call
News
Prominent Arise TV Anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu Killed in Abuja Armed Robbery
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like