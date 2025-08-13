FG Appoints KWAM 1 as Airport Security Protocol Ambassador After Abuja Incident

The Federal Government has officially named Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly called KWAM 1, as an ambassador for promoting compliance with airport security procedures following a recent controversy at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, explaining that the move formed part of resolutions reached after a review of recent cases of unruly conduct at Nigerian airports.

According to Keyamo, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has agreed to reduce KWAM 1’s six-month flight ban to just one month, with the musician expected to collaborate with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in public enlightenment campaigns about appropriate airport behaviour.

“The NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward. Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the police,” the statement read.





okay.ng reports that the minister emphasised this decision followed appeals from respected members of the public and KWAM 1’s own public apology over the August 5 incident in which he allegedly disrupted the operations of a ValueJet aircraft.

The celebrated Fuji artiste had previously apologised to Nigerians, maintaining that the flask in his possession at the time contained water for medical use and not alcohol, contrary to the claims made by security officers.

Keyamo stressed that the government’s decision was based on “compassionate grounds” and should not be mistaken for a relaxation of aviation safety standards. He warned that rules in the aviation sector would continue to be enforced strictly.





On August 5, KWAM 1 was accused of spilling the contents of the flask on airport personnel and later stepping onto the tarmac, blocking the movement of the aircraft preparing to taxi. The NCAA had initially imposed a six-month no-fly sanction and filed a criminal complaint to the police before this new resolution.