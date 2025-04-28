FG Announces Transfer of Two University Pro-Chancellors

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the transfer of two pro-chancellors in a move aimed at promoting fairness, transparency, and good governance across Nigerian universities.

In a press release issued by the Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo on Monday, April 28, 2025, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, said the initiative is part of ongoing reforms designed to foster a more conducive educational environment and uphold high academic standards.

“With the renewed reforms going on in the education system, we are determined to ensure fairness, transparency, and high level of governance across all our universities, ensuring that our children receive the right education in the most conducive environment,” Dr. Alausa stated.

Okay.ng reports that the Ministry’s decision underscores its commitment to ensuring that appointments within the university system are strictly merit-based, reinforcing public trust in the nation’s higher education institutions.





“This is how we can continue to uphold the high standards of our universities and sustain public trust,” Dr. Alausa added.

As part of the restructuring, Retired Colonel Abdulmuminu Aminu, who currently serves as the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma, has been transferred to serve as the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Kebbi. Similarly, His Excellency Ali Abubakar Jatau, the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, will now assume duties as the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma.

The transfers take immediate effect.

Dr. Alausa expressed appreciation to both pro-chancellors for their dedication and ongoing service to Nigeria’s educational development, noting that the Ministry remains focused on enhancing governance and accountability in the university system.





The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to building a stronger, more transparent, and merit-driven education sector that benefits all Nigerians.