FG Announces Public Holiday in Honour of Former President Buhari

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a public holiday in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, in London.

This was announced in an official press statement from the Ministry of Interior, issued and signed by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary, on Monday.

According to the statement, the declaration is in furtherance of the seven-day national mourning period earlier approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to pay tribute to Buhari’s lifetime of service and patriotism.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, following the President’s approval.

He said the public holiday was a mark of respect for Buhari’s dedication to national unity, democratic governance, and development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” the minister said.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo also urged citizens to mark the day by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion, reflecting the late President’s values and vision for a united Nigeria.

As part of the mourning period, national flags are to fly at half-mast from Sunday, July 13 through Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The government extended condolences to Buhari’s family, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Buhari will be laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, with full state honours.

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
