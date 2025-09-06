Femi Otedola Reveals How Daughter Temi Inspired Him to Buy Two Dubai Luxury Homes

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has shared a remarkable story of how he bought not one but two luxury houses in Dubai Hills, inspired by his daughter Temi Otedola’s words ahead of her wedding to Tosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade.

Speaking at the glamorous wedding ceremony, Otedola recalled how a casual comment from Temi led him to purchase a stunning home where their engagement was later held.

He said, “There’s this guy that has been showing me properties in Dubai for the last 15 years. I never bought. I go to Emirates, so I must have looked at least, I’m not exaggerating, at least 70 properties. I never bought any. So I now called up the guy, went to Dubai, like sightseeing. Let’s see what’s in the market. So we go to Dubai Hills. So we saw this beautiful house where we had the engagement.

“And Temi said to me, Papa, you know, I can have my engagement ceremony in this house. Why don’t you buy it? That’s what she said. She doesn’t talk much, but very deep. So I got home. I slept over it. I said, eh, I’m going to spend all this money on this house? Something else struck me that, come on, Femi, you know what? Money you don’t spend is not yours. Life is for the living. So I called up the agent. I said, okay, I’ll buy the house. So I bought it.”





Otedola went on to reveal that eight months later, he purchased a second house on the same street — this time because Temi jokingly suggested it would be perfect for their wedding after-party.

“Then Temi came to visit me. Again, I said, Temi, there’s one house. Let’s go look at it. I like looking at houses with Timmy and Cuppy and so. Timmy said, Papa, you know, this will be nice for our after party. I said, you’re very unserious.

“Anyway, to make a happy, so I bought it on the same street. So we had the after party there.”

Okay.ng reports that the business mogul’s revelation drew cheers from guests.