Femi Otedola Opens Up on Reaction to Mr Eazi’s Dreadlocks When Temi Introduced Him

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has shared a heartfelt and humorous memory about the first time he met Mr Eazi, recalling how the musician’s dreadlocks immediately caught his attention when his daughter Temi Otedola introduced him back in 2017.

Speaking at Temi’s wedding to Mr Eazi, whose real name is Tosin Ajibade, Otedola told guests that the moment left a lasting impression on him.

“In 2017, precisely about eight years ago, Temi said she wanted to introduce me to Tosin. I said, no problem. Bring him. So he came. I saw his dreadlocks. I looked at him and I said, well, but something struck me that day. They call me the prophet, so I have that very strong intuition. Something struck me that I say, this is Temi’s husband. Eight years after the dream has come true. Congratulations.”

Okay.ng reports that Otedola’s candid recollection drew laughter and applause from the wedding guests.

