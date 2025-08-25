Federal Road Safety Corps Alerts Nigerians on Rising Employment Scam Syndicates

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians about the increasing activities of fraudsters exploiting desperate job seekers with false promises of employment.

In a statement released on Monday in Abuja, Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, revealed that fraudulent individuals have been impersonating FRSC officials while extorting money from unsuspecting applicants.

“The Corps has observed with grave concern the increasing activities of fraudulent individuals, including some posing as staff of the Corps, who extort unsuspecting members of the public with false promises of securing them employment,” the statement explained.

According to Ogungbemide, these scammers “go as far as issuing fake call-up letters to training schools and the FRSC Academy in a desperate attempt to deceive innocent job seekers and defraud them of their hard-earned money.”





The FRSC reaffirmed that its recruitment process remains open, transparent, and strictly based on merit. “The Corps wishes to categorically state that FRSC recruitment processes are transparent, merit-based, and strictly communicated through national newspapers, television stations, and our official channels,” it stressed.

okay.ng reports that the Corps categorically distanced itself from any form of financial inducement in employment procedures. “At no time did the Corps mandate its personnel, or representatives to demand money or any form of gratification from applicants in exchange for employment,” Ogungbemide added.

The Corps further urged Nigerians to exercise vigilance and immediately report such fraudulent activities. “Members of the public are therefore strongly advised to disregard any such offers and report perpetrators to the nearest FRSC Command, law enforcement agency, or through the Corps’ official communication platforms,” it said.

It also advised citizens to rely solely on verified information from its official digital platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and the official website (frsc.gov.ng).





The FRSC reiterated its unwavering commitment to integrity and fairness in all recruitment exercises while assuring that it will continue to protect Nigerians from recruitment-related scams.