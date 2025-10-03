Federal High Court Orders Police to Halt Enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit in Delta State

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has issued an interim order suspending the enforcement of tinted glass permits by the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police.

The court’s directive followed the commencement of hearing in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025, filed by human rights lawyer, John Aikpokpo-Martins, who is challenging the legality of the recent tinted glass enforcement regime introduced by the police.

In its ruling, the court instructed the police authorities to “maintain the status quo and respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.”

Legal luminary, Kunle Edun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who represented the petitioner, confirmed the ruling and stressed that “the directive is a major step in ensuring that the rule of law is upheld while the substantive issues in the case are being determined.”





The case has sparked widespread public interest, particularly among vehicle owners who have expressed concerns about arbitrary enforcement by security operatives. According to analysts, the decision of the court underscores the judiciary’s role in safeguarding constitutional rights against executive overreach.

okay.ng reports that this development is expected to temporarily ease the pressure on motorists until the substantive issues surrounding tinted glass permits are fully resolved.