Federal High Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial to Friday for Cross-Examination of FG Witness

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, April 29, adjourned the trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Friday, May 2, 2025. The adjournment followed the conclusion of examination-in-chief of the Federal Government’s first prosecution witness.

Justice James Omotosho, who is presiding over the matter, fixed the new date to allow for cross-examination of the witness by the defence team.

The prosecution, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, presented a witness identified only by the initials “PWAAA,” who is an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS). For security reasons, the witness gave evidence behind a protective screen in court.

During his testimony, the witness detailed how he and other DSS operatives executed the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Lagos in 2015. According to him, the arrest followed intelligence operations that tracked the IPOB leader to the hotel.





Chief Awomolo also tendered a number of documentary exhibits, including a video recording of Kanu’s interrogation and a written statement allegedly made by Kanu on October 15, 2015. The statement was read in open court and played as part of the evidence, without objection from Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN.

In the statement, Kanu reportedly admitted to establishing and operating Radio Biafra in London without obtaining a broadcasting license from the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), stating that he saw no need for such registration. He also confirmed that the station was used to advocate for the secession and “emancipation” of the South-East, South-South, and parts of Benue and Kogi States.

While defending his actions, Kanu stated that “freedom fighting is not a crime anywhere in the world,” and maintained that his movement had no links to violence. He insisted that he was interrogated without legal representation at the time, which he claimed was a violation of his rights.

Four suitcases reportedly recovered from Kanu’s hotel room in 2015 were brought to court and presented as evidence. The contents of the luggage included personal belongings and equipment allegedly used for Radio Biafra broadcasts. The defence did not raise any objections, and the items were admitted as exhibits by the court.





The trial will resume on Friday with the defence team expected to cross-examine the DSS operative.