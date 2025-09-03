Education

Federal Government Unveils Comprehensive Curriculum for Secondary Schools

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Federal Government has officially rolled out a revised curriculum for Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary School (SSS) students across Nigeria, marking one of the most significant overhauls in the nation’s educational sector in decades.

The development was confirmed after the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, shared details of the subjects on his verified X handle. He posted an image containing the subject outlines for JSS and SSS, stating: “The new curriculum for Nigerian schools which will commence from the next session in September 2025 has been released.”

The Federal Government first announced the curriculum on Sunday, with digital literacy, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship forming the backbone of the modernized structure. At the junior secondary level, digital literacy, coding, and basic entrepreneurship have been made compulsory, while the senior secondary stage introduces advanced courses like programming, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and global languages such as French, Arabic, and Chinese.

The JSS subjects include Mathematics & Measurement, English Language, Integrated Science, Social Studies, Digital Literacy & Coding, Languages, Creative Arts, and Physical & Health Education. Meanwhile, the SSS subjects expand into advanced areas such as Technology & Innovation, Sciences, Research & Project Work, and Creative Arts & Innovation.

Education experts have welcomed the reform, describing it as a forward-looking step in preparing Nigerian students for a digital-driven and competitive global economy. The focus on entrepreneurship is expected to reduce youth unemployment and encourage innovation among young people.

okay.ng reports that the government’s emphasis on digital transformation through education is in line with global best practices, ensuring that Nigerian students are not left behind in the evolving technological landscape.

