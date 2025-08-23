Federal Government Raises Flood Alert Across Seven Nigerian States

The Federal Ministry of Environment has issued an urgent flood alert warning residents in seven states and 25 communities of imminent flooding following predictions of heavy rainfall.

According to the alert signed by the Director of Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Bokani, heavy downpour expected between August 23 and 24 may cause severe flooding in multiple states.

Mr. Bokani specifically cautioned communities situated along the flood plains of River Niger, stretching from Jebba to Lokoja, to vacate immediately due to rising water levels. “Due to the rise in the water level of River Niger, communities on the flood plain from Jebba to Lokoja are advised to evacuate,” he warned.

The states identified as high-risk areas include Benue (Makurdi, Gbajimba, Otukpo, and others), Borno (Dikwa, Briyel), Gombe (Nafada, Bajoga), Kebbi (Jega, Gwandu, Kamba), Nasarawa (Keffi, Rukubi), Niger (Lapai), and Yobe (Gashua, Potiskum).





Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reinforced the ministry’s warning by advising residents in flood-prone zones to move to safer grounds. In a statement signed by the Head of Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, instructed all regional offices to mobilize for community sensitization and emergency response along the River Niger corridor.

“She further urged the State Governments of the identified high-risk areas to support their Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) and Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) in activating contingency plans and preparedness measures,” the statement read.

okay.ng reports that NEMA emphasized its readiness to coordinate responses in collaboration with state authorities to protect lives and livelihoods, especially in states bordering the Republic of Benin where upstream water levels are rising.