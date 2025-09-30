Federal Government Partners with Imo State to Boost Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to visit Owerri, Imo State, today, Tuesday, September 30, to inaugurate key projects completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration. According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to the President, this working visit also includes the launch of a book penned by Governor Uzodimma.

The projects scheduled for commissioning include prestigious developments such as the Imo Concorde Hilton Hotel, the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, the Asumpta Flyover, and the Imo Digital Learning Centre. These infrastructure achievements signal a strong collaboration between the federal government and Imo State to promote modernization, sustainable development, and infrastructure renewal.

okay.ng reports that the Presidency applauded the digital and youth empowerment initiatives introduced by the governor, such as the MylmoApp, the Imo Digital City, and the SkillUplmo Techosphere platform which supports remote work. More than 40,000 young people have reportedly been trained in state-of-the-art digital skills, shifting from reliance on handouts to becoming competitive in the global digital economy.





The Orashi Free Trade Zone, attracting over seven oil and gas companies, aligns with President Tinubu’s national framework centered on industrialization, investment stimulation, and job creation. Governor Uzodimma’s tenure is marked by a significant push in infrastructure, youth empowerment, and technology — an embodiment of the federal Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu will also join dignitaries at the launch of Uzodimma’s book, “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria,” underscoring the partnership between state and federal efforts toward national innovation and prosperity for all Nigerians.