Federal Government Orders Nationwide Enforcement of Academic Certificate Verification

The Federal Government has announced a compulsory nationwide enforcement of the National Policy for the Nigerian Education Repository and Databank (NERD), aimed at tackling fake academic certificates across the country.

The enforcement, which will officially commence on October 6, 2025, mandates that all Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), as well as higher institutions of learning—both public and private—adopt a structured verification system for academic records.

According to a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, all current and prospective employees must undergo academic credential verification through the National Credential Verification Service (NCVS) under the NERD programme before appointment confirmations.

Akume stressed that:





“Effective from October 6, 2025, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as all higher institutions in Nigeria, whether civilian, military, private or public, are to commence the implementation of an intensive yet structured verification of the academic credentials of all staff and intending staff through the National Credential Verification Service of the NERD programme, and thereafter ensure compliance for each new recruitment by obtaining instant NCVS clearance.”

This clearance, he noted, would authenticate every academic qualification presented within Nigeria. Each verified document will be issued a National Credential Number with embedded security codes to guarantee its legitimacy.

The policy derives its legal backing from Section 10(1) of the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act, 1985 and was first proposed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in May 2023.





Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who introduced the NCVS in March following Federal Executive Council approval, described it as a systemic quality assurance tool designed to eliminate academic fraud, fake degrees, and bogus awards.

Meanwhile, Haula Galadima, Executive Director of Communication and Cybersecurity at NERD, revealed that the agency’s system is fully ready for deployment nationwide.

She explained that NERD would serve as the official national platform for:

Verification of certificates, diplomas, and honours.

Administration of the National School Number (NSN), National Credential Number (NCN), and National Document Number (NDN).

Maintenance of a database of verified resource persons.

Galadima added:

“NERD is a federation initiative and the federal standard for higher education digitisation, designed to protect national security and prestige, ensure education integrity, and digitally enhance the economic value of Nigeria’s education for global competitiveness.”

She further clarified that the NERD Governing Council, chaired by the Minister of Education, includes the leadership of NUC, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), the National Library, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, and representatives of vice chancellors, rectors, and provosts nationwide.

The federal directive underscores the government's determination to protect Nigeria's education system and its global reputation.