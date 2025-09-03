Federal Government Orders Immediate Repairs on Shagamu-Benin Bridge, Promises Lasting Solution

The Federal Ministry of Works has moved swiftly to address concerns surrounding the damaged deck of the Benin-bound section of the Shagamu-Benin bridge, assuring motorists and commuters that urgent intervention is underway to restore the structure.

In a statement issued by Uchenna Orji, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, it was confirmed that a team of engineers has already been dispatched to the site, located on the border between Edo and Ondo States.

“The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed immediate dispatch of a team of engineers to the location of the damaged bridge at the border of Edo and Ondo States of the Shagamu-Benin carriageway,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, a puncture appeared on one of the spans of the bridge, which carries a dual carriageway. Built in 1981, the bridge has faced age-related wear and tear. “The damage being noticed on the said bridge is age-related deterioration. Bridges are susceptible to having their structures undermined as a result of old age,” the ministry explained.





The statement further assured that repair works would take 45 days after the laying of fresh concrete before vehicles can resume movement on the affected side. “It would be recalled that a similar incident occurred on one of the spans in the past, and it was repaired with dispatch,” the ministry added.

Umahi emphasized that a long-term fix is being implemented using advanced deck reconstruction methods and innovative engineering solutions. He also apologized to road users for the inconvenience caused and confirmed that traffic would be managed on one side of the bridge during rehabilitation.

He added that President Bola Tinubu, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), is prioritizing the rehabilitation of over 30 bridges nationwide this year under the Renewed Hope agenda.

Umahi also acknowledged the individual who raised alarm over the damage, calling on citizens to appreciate the government’s efforts. “The Minister of Works thanks the content creator who raised the alarm on the damaged section of the bridge,” the statement noted.





“The minister reiterates the unwavering commitment of Mr. President in transforming Nigeria’s transport sector and positioning it for sustainable economic prosperity,” the statement concluded.

okay.ng reports that this project forms part of the larger Renewed Hope legacy projects aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s transport network.