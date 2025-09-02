Federal Government Mulls Repatriation of Simon Ekpa After Finland Terrorism Conviction

The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that it may initiate steps to repatriate Simon Ekpa, the Nigerian-born Finnish citizen sentenced to six years imprisonment in Finland for terrorism-related crimes.

On Monday, the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland convicted the 40-year-old former municipal politician on multiple charges, including participation in a terrorist organisation, incitement to commit crimes for terrorist purposes, aggravated tax fraud, and violation of the Lawyers Act.

According to the judgment, Ekpa’s activities between August 2021 and November 2024 were aimed at advancing the independence of the so-called Biafra region in southeastern Nigeria through unlawful means. The court stated, “He used social media to gain a politically influential position and took advantage of the confusion within a key separatist movement in Nigeria to play a significant role in it.”

FG Responds





Reacting to the verdict, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, told journalists that Nigeria may seek Ekpa’s repatriation after he completes his prison term in Finland. “The Nigerian government will assess the situation and take decisions in the best interest of the country,” Idris said.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), added that Nigeria would review the Finnish court judgment before taking further steps. He noted: “Appropriate further actions will be taken upon receipt and study of a copy of the court’s judgment.”

okay.ng reports that the Federal Government welcomed the ruling as a significant victory against global extremism, noting it would further strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and Finland.

Military Position





Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, through a statement issued by Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, described the judgment as “a landmark victory in the global effort to combat terrorism and violent extremism.” He stressed that it reinforces the principle that “those who incite violence and fund terrorism will be held accountable, regardless of their location.”

IPOB and Regional Voices

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), however, distanced itself from Ekpa, stating that he never held any position within IPOB or the Eastern Security Network (ESN). Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson, said: “Ekpa created his own parallel contraptions… entities repudiated and condemned by IPOB.”

The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders also urged stakeholders to embrace peace, stressing that the judgment should pave the way for dialogue and development rather than further conflict.

Final Note

The Federal Government reiterated its call for followers of Ekpa to lay down their arms, urging them to embrace peace. Idris said, “Nigeria is big enough for all its people, but there can be no progress where violence and division prevail.”