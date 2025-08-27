Federal Government Launches Housing Fraud Reporting Portal to Curb Estate Scams

The Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced a new digital system designed to expose fraudulent activities within the housing sector, empowering citizens to report scams directly and track the status of their complaints.

The initiative, unveiled by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday, provides Nigerians with a reliable channel to lodge housing fraud cases, upload evidence, and follow up on investigations. According to the Ministry, this bold step reinforces its determination to foster transparency and accountability in real estate transactions across the country.

The Housing Fraud Reporting Portal, accessible through https://reports.fmhud.gov.ng, allows users to submit detailed complaints regarding fraudulent housing estate dealings. Citizens can provide supporting documents, photographs, or videos to strengthen their cases, while the system ensures all entries are reviewed in collaboration with professional associations, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has launched a Housing Fraud Reporting web-based platform aimed at allowing citizens to report incidents of fraud in housing estates,” the official statement noted. “The platform with the sub-domain name https://reports.fmhud.gov.ng, enables users to submit complaints and share relevant evidence and information on fraudulent practices in the real estate sector in the country.”





The unveiling was supported by technical demonstrations from Freestone Investments Limited and Prunedge Development Technologies Limited, firms engaged as consultants on the project.

In addition to the fraud portal, the Ministry also launched the Contract Performance and Compliance Project Monitoring System, designed to strengthen oversight of ongoing housing projects. This tool enables real-time project monitoring, assesses contractor performance against set benchmarks, and stores crucial project documents such as payment certificates and Bills of Quantities in a centralized database.

Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, said the initiative was a fulfillment of the 2012 National Housing Policy, which highlighted the need for stronger regulation of developers, better monitoring of housing delivery, and enhanced protection for citizens against fraudulent actors.

“The policy also required an efficient administrative, legal, and regulatory framework to ensure that all professionals in the built environment are properly registered,” Dangiwa emphasized.





Dr. Marcus Amiolemen, Deputy Director and Head of the Ministry’s Information and Communications Technology Department, explained that the platforms were developed in partnership with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to guarantee effective tracking and enforcement of reported cases.

okay.ng reports that the unveiling of these platforms marks a milestone in Nigeria’s housing sector reforms, as it not only creates accountability but also equips citizens with tools to actively participate in sanitizing the industry.