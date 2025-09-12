Federal Government Endorses Hilda Baci’s Giant Jollof Record Attempt in Lagos

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially thrown its weight behind popular celebrity chef Hilda Baci, who is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record by cooking the largest pot of jollof rice at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the initiative as “another demonstration of Nigeria’s global excellence.” He delivered the commendation through Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, at the event on Friday.

Baci, who gained international recognition in 2023 after cooking non-stop for 93 hours to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, is now using a specially designed six-metre-wide pot for the challenge.

“The Federal Government lauds Hilda Baci’s extraordinary effort in putting Nigeria once again on the global map. Her dedication to excellence and her unrelenting pursuit of greatness exemplify the Nigerian spirit that the world has come to appreciate,” Idris stated.





According to him, her attempt symbolizes perseverance, discipline, and legitimate labour, values that reflect the strength of the Nigerian people. Idris further pledged the government’s support for initiatives that showcase the nation’s culture and talent abroad.

He added: “We recognise and celebrate Nigerians like Hilda Baci who serve as ambassadors of our nation’s capabilities, talents, culture, and food.”

The minister also highlighted her commitment to hygiene and quality, stressing that such professionalism is proof of the integrity that defines Nigerian excellence.

He urged the thousands of young Nigerians who attended the event to emulate her courage and resilience, emphasizing that her bid is not only for personal achievement but a collective national triumph.





On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Idris wished her success, describing her journey as an inspiration to entrepreneurs and creatives nationwide.

okay.ng reports that the government is optimistic Baci’s effort will spark fresh interest in Nigerian food culture, while also serving as a symbol of unity and pride for Africa’s most populous nation.