Federal Government Dismisses El-Rufai’s Claims of Paying Bandits

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Nasir El-Rufai
Nasir El-Rufai

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has strongly denied allegations made by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, suggesting that the Federal Government has been compensating bandits or facilitating ransom payments.

In a statement signed by ONSA spokesperson, Zakari Mijinyawa, on Monday, the agency described El-Rufai’s claims as false and inconsistent with realities on the ground.

Government’s Stand Against Ransom Payments

According to ONSA, the administration has never authorized ransom payments or any form of inducement to criminal gangs. The office stressed that the government has consistently warned Nigerians not to negotiate with or fund bandit groups.

“El-Rufai’s allegations are not only false but contradict verifiable facts,” the statement emphasized.

El-Rufai’s Position

The former governor had, during a television interview on Sunday, alleged that the Federal Government adopted what he termed a “kiss-the-bandits” strategy, accusing the administration of preferring negotiations over military confrontation.

Defense of Security Agencies

ONSA countered his position, noting that such remarks diminish the sacrifices of security operatives who have lost their lives in anti-banditry campaigns across Kaduna State and other troubled regions.

“From inception, this administration adopted a dual approach: aggressive military operations combined with community dialogue to address local grievances. This has brought relative peace in Igabi, Birnin Gwari, and Giwa areas of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

The office urged political figures to refrain from dragging national security institutions into partisan disputes, stressing that the fight against banditry requires unity.

okay.ng reports that the ONSA reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and stability across Nigeria.

