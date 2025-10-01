Energy & Oil

Federal Government Directs Dangote Group to Redeploy Disengaged Refinery Workers Without Pay Cuts

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Dangote Refinery
Dangote Refinery

The Federal Government of Nigeria has mandated the Dangote Group to reintegrate workers earlier disengaged from the Dangote Refinery into other companies within its conglomerate. This directive comes after successful negotiations resolving the dispute between the refinery management and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). Importantly, the government has guaranteed that the redeployed employees will not suffer any reduction in their salaries during the transition, according to a statement from the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

 

Dr Dingyadi revealed that after scrutinizing the processes employed in the workers’ disengagement, the parties agreed to immediately initiate redeployment measures. “No worker will be victimised arising from their role in the impasse between Dangote and PENGASSAN,” he affirmed. The minister highlighted that union rights remain fundamental under Nigerian labour laws and emphasized the importance of respecting workers’ unionisation rights in all dealings.

 

- Advertisement -

okay.ng reports that the reconciliation talks followed a deadlock in earlier negotiations on Monday, which had stalled progress. The root of the conflict was PENGASSAN’s allegations that the refinery engaged in mass sackings and staff transfers of union members, supplementing the workforce with foreign nationals – claims the refinery management has rejected.

 

Amidst rising tension, PENGASSAN’s strike action included halting gas and crude oil supplies to the refinery, prompting federal government intervention due to potential negative economic and energy security ramifications. Both parties have now agreed in good faith to call off the strike and resume operations.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Federal Government Brokers Resolution to Dangote Petroleum Refinery-PENGASSAN Dispute
Next Article Bola Tinubu Nigeria’s Reserves Hit $42bn, Highest in Six Years — Tinubu

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 1 week ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day: President Tinubu Calls for Increased Production and Economic Unity
News
Victor Osimhen Makes History as First Nigerian to Score 10 Goals in UEFA Champions League
Sport
Bola Tinubu
Nigeria’s Reserves Hit $42bn, Highest in Six Years — Tinubu
News
Federal Government Brokers Resolution to Dangote Petroleum Refinery-PENGASSAN Dispute
Energy & Oil
FULL TEXT: Tinubu’s Speech for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary
Top stories
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like