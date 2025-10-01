Federal Government Directs Dangote Group to Redeploy Disengaged Refinery Workers Without Pay Cuts

The Federal Government of Nigeria has mandated the Dangote Group to reintegrate workers earlier disengaged from the Dangote Refinery into other companies within its conglomerate. This directive comes after successful negotiations resolving the dispute between the refinery management and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). Importantly, the government has guaranteed that the redeployed employees will not suffer any reduction in their salaries during the transition, according to a statement from the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

Dr Dingyadi revealed that after scrutinizing the processes employed in the workers’ disengagement, the parties agreed to immediately initiate redeployment measures. “No worker will be victimised arising from their role in the impasse between Dangote and PENGASSAN,” he affirmed. The minister highlighted that union rights remain fundamental under Nigerian labour laws and emphasized the importance of respecting workers’ unionisation rights in all dealings.





okay.ng reports that the reconciliation talks followed a deadlock in earlier negotiations on Monday, which had stalled progress. The root of the conflict was PENGASSAN’s allegations that the refinery engaged in mass sackings and staff transfers of union members, supplementing the workforce with foreign nationals – claims the refinery management has rejected.

Amidst rising tension, PENGASSAN’s strike action included halting gas and crude oil supplies to the refinery, prompting federal government intervention due to potential negative economic and energy security ramifications. Both parties have now agreed in good faith to call off the strike and resume operations.