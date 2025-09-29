Federal Government Declares October 1 Public Holiday as Nigeria Celebrates 65 Years of Independence

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as a public holiday in recognition of the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through a statement released by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

In his message, Tunji-Ojo extended his warm congratulations to Nigerians both within the country and across the diaspora. He encouraged citizens to remain steadfast in their patriotic spirit, unity, and resilience—values that have preserved the country since 1960.

According to him, “Nigerians are urged to further keep faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which is anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation, and collective prosperity.”





The Minister expressed optimism that with national cooperation, Nigeria will continue to advance in peace, stability, and sustainable development.

This year’s celebration is themed: “Nigeria @65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.” Activities marking the anniversary began with special prayers in mosques and churches nationwide.

Nigeria attained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960, and has since commemorated the day as a moment of reflection and renewal of national values.

okay.ng reports that Tunji-Ojo wished Nigerians a joyful and memorable Independence Day celebration while reaffirming the government’s commitment to progress.