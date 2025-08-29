Security

Federal Government Crushes Over 13,000 Illegal Firearms in Four-Year National Security Drive

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Federal Government of Nigeria has intensified its battle against the circulation of illicit arms, destroying more than 13,000 small arms and light weapons in the last four years. The exercise, carried out through the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), is part of efforts to address insecurity and armed violence in the country.

Speaking during the fifth arms destruction exercise held on Thursday at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Giri, Abuja, the Director-General of NCCSALW, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Johnson Kokumo, revealed that 1,316 assorted firearms were eliminated at the event.

“With this latest operation, the total number of arms destroyed since 2021 has exceeded 13,230,” Kokumo confirmed.

He stressed that arms destruction is now a regular routine, describing it as vital in creating “an illicit-arms-free society and strengthening Nigeria’s national security.”

According to him, the programme is not only about burning weapons but also about accountability and transparency. “Today, we have gathered to witness the destruction of unserviceable, as well as captured illicit small arms and light weapons, which have been mopped up through kinetic operations conducted by the military and other security agencies,” Kokumo explained.

He emphasized that the exercise aligns with Nigeria’s commitments to regional and international treaties, including Article 17 of the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons and the United Nations Programme of Action on illicit arms.

The NCCSALW boss also disclosed that Nigeria is working closely with neighboring countries such as Chad and Cameroon to curb cross-border trafficking, a move he said is already producing results.

Weapons destroyed included those seized during counter-terrorism and anti-banditry missions, obsolete arms withdrawn from the armed forces, and surrendered firearms from law enforcement agencies.

Kokumo assured Nigerians that the government will continue to sustain the regular destruction of illicit weapons to secure lives and ensure stability.

okay.ng reports that the government has consistently emphasized the importance of strengthening security institutions to combat rising violence across the nation.

Previous Article Federal Government Justifies Passport Fee Increase, Cites Integrity and Efficiency Goals

