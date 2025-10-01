Federal Government Brokers Resolution to Dangote Petroleum Refinery-PENGASSAN Dispute

The Federal Government of Nigeria has successfully mediated a resolution to the ongoing dispute between the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) after intensive negotiations spanning two days.

okay.ng reports that the breakthrough was officially confirmed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, in a statement released early Wednesday.The agreement outlined in the statement emphasized the workers’ right to unionize as enshrined by Nigerian law, which management must respect.





Furthermore, it was agreed that the Dangote Group management would begin redeploying the recently disengaged employees to other companies within the conglomerate without any loss of salary.Dr. Dingyadi affirmed, “No worker will be victimised arising from their role in the impasse between Dangote and PENGASSAN,” underscoring the government’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights amid the impasse.Both parties agreed in good faith to call off the strike, signaling a significant step towards industrial harmony.

The high-level government delegation involved in the negotiations included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barrister Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi; and Director-General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.





The dispute initially arose due to allegations by PENGASSAN that Dangote Petroleum Refinery had engaged in mass layoffs and transfers targeting union members and substituting Nigerian workers with foreigners—allegations strongly denied by the refinery’s management.

The impasse had raised significant national concern due to potential adverse effects on Nigeria’s economy and energy supply security, prompting swift government intervention.Previous attempts to settle the dispute had been unsuccessful, including a meeting on Monday that ended without agreement after several hours.

The resumption of talks at the Office of the National Security Adviser on Tuesday afternoon was pivotal, with discussions extending overnight until the resolution was reached.

This successful mediation reinforces the Nigerian government’s active role in ensuring industrial peace, especially in crucial sectors like petroleum refining.