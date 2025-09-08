News

Federal Government Adjusts Labour Meeting to Resolve Dangote–NUPENG Rift

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
NUPENG
NUPENG

The Federal Government on Monday rescheduled a critical tripartite conciliation meeting convened to address the escalating dispute between the Dangote Group and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The meeting, originally fixed for 3 p.m., was unexpectedly brought forward to 10 a.m. by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi. However, by the time the new schedule arrived, several leaders of NUPENG and other stakeholders were still in Lagos, attempting to board flights to Abuja.

An official from the Ministry disclosed that the session could not commence until the union representatives and stakeholders arrived at the Federal Capital Territory.

okay.ng reports that the meeting was seen as a significant step towards averting a nationwide strike, which analysts fear could further destabilize Nigeria’s fragile economy.

- Advertisement -

NUPENG has repeatedly accused Dangote Group of engaging in “crude and dangerous anti-union practices, a monopolistic agenda, and indecent industrial relations strategies.” The union also alleged that the refinery pays some of the lowest wages within the oil and gas sector and restricts drivers of imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks from joining any industrial unions.

According to the workers’ body, such recruitment measures infringe on Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, the Labour Act, and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions safeguarding freedom of association.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Vice President Shettima Mourns Borno Victims, Pledges Justice and Enhanced Security Measures
Next Article Dollar to Naira Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 8 September 2025

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,515.00
Sell₦1,530.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 13 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

BREAKING: Tinubu Terminates Appointment of Special Assistant on Digital and Creative Economy
News Top stories
Sowore Slams DSS Over Request to Meta to Ban His Facebook Account
News
APC Hails China’s Naira Recognition as Turning Point for Nigeria’s Trade and Economic Recovery
Economy
PENGASSAN Warns Dangote Refinery Over Unionisation Crisis, Declares Full Support for NUPENG
News
FIFA World Cup expansion
Seventeen Countries Secure Early Spots for 2026 FIFA World Cup as Global Anticipation Builds
Sport
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like