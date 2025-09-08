Federal Government Adjusts Labour Meeting to Resolve Dangote–NUPENG Rift

The Federal Government on Monday rescheduled a critical tripartite conciliation meeting convened to address the escalating dispute between the Dangote Group and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The meeting, originally fixed for 3 p.m., was unexpectedly brought forward to 10 a.m. by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi. However, by the time the new schedule arrived, several leaders of NUPENG and other stakeholders were still in Lagos, attempting to board flights to Abuja.

An official from the Ministry disclosed that the session could not commence until the union representatives and stakeholders arrived at the Federal Capital Territory.

okay.ng reports that the meeting was seen as a significant step towards averting a nationwide strike, which analysts fear could further destabilize Nigeria’s fragile economy.





NUPENG has repeatedly accused Dangote Group of engaging in “crude and dangerous anti-union practices, a monopolistic agenda, and indecent industrial relations strategies.” The union also alleged that the refinery pays some of the lowest wages within the oil and gas sector and restricts drivers of imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks from joining any industrial unions.

According to the workers’ body, such recruitment measures infringe on Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, the Labour Act, and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions safeguarding freedom of association.