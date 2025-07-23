Federal Civil Service Recruitment: Applicants Urged to Check Status Before July 30 Deadline

Nigerians who applied for the Federal Civil Service Recruitment are advised to promptly check their application status and update their information before the July 30, 2025 deadline.

According to an official update seen by Okay.ng, applicants should log in to the recruitment portal at recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/vacancies to confirm their status and provide any required details.

Candidates are also encouraged to check both their email inboxes and spam folders, as some notifications may have already been sent to successful applicants.

The window for updating profiles and verifying application status is limited and will close on July 30, 2025.





Failure to respond before the deadline may affect a candidate’s chances of progressing to the next stage of the recruitment process.

Okay.ng reports that the Federal Civil Service Commission had earlier called for applications to fill vacant positions across various ministries and departments