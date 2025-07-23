Featured

Federal Civil Service Recruitment: Applicants Urged to Check Status Before July 30 Deadline

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
1 Min Read

Nigerians who applied for the Federal Civil Service Recruitment are advised to promptly check their application status and update their information before the July 30, 2025 deadline.

According to an official update seen by Okay.ng, applicants should log in to the recruitment portal at recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/vacancies to confirm their status and provide any required details.

Candidates are also encouraged to check both their email inboxes and spam folders, as some notifications may have already been sent to successful applicants.

The window for updating profiles and verifying application status is limited and will close on July 30, 2025.

- Advertisement -

Failure to respond before the deadline may affect a candidate’s chances of progressing to the next stage of the recruitment process.

Okay.ng reports that the Federal Civil Service Commission had earlier called for applications to fill vacant positions across various ministries and departments

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Amaechi Urges Nigerians to Reject Tinubu in 2027, Warns of National Collapse

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,088.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 15 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Amaechi Urges Nigerians to Reject Tinubu in 2027, Warns of National Collapse
Politics
Oba Otudeko
Court Strikes Out N12.3bn Fraud Case Against Honeywell Chairman Oba Otudeko as EFCC Confirms Settlement
News
Davido and Ifeanyi
Davido Pays Tribute to Late Son Ifeanyi in Emotional Post
Celebrities
Four PDP Senators Defect to APC, Citing Party Crisis
News Politics
Ekiti Health Workers Rally Behind Governor Oyebanji Amidst Sector Reforms
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like