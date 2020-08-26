FEC okays N722.3m for forensic audit of NDDC

The Federal Executive Council has approved the total sum of N722.3 million for eight field forensic auditors to audit the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godwill Akpabio, made this disclosure while speaking to reporters after the virtual FEC meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

According to Akpabio, the payment will come directly from the Presidency as the National Assembly is on break and the 2020 budget for the NDDC has not been passed.

The NDDC had recently been in the news following a probe by the National Assembly following over alleged embezzling and mismanaging funds approved for the commission.