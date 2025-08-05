NewsTop stories

Feared Assassin ‘Olori Eso’ Brought Before Court Over Mushin Slayings, 14-Year Killing Spree

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

A man described by the Lagos State Police Command as one of the most dangerous hired assassins in the state, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Eso, has been dragged before the Ogba Magistrate Court on an 11-count charge, including multiple murders, attempted homicide, illegal possession of arms, and other serious offences.

okay.ng reports that Akinwande, 44, who had eluded arrest for years, was finally captured by the Tactical Squad of the Lagos State Police during a secretive operation tagged “Silence, Speed and Surprise.” The squad cornered him in a hideout in Agbado, Ogun State.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed in a statement that the notorious suspect had been behind many acts of terror across Mushin and adjoining communities.

“Wasiu Akinwande aka Olori Eso is currently being arraigned at the Ogba Magistrate Court on an eleven-count charge,” Hundeyin disclosed.

- Advertisement -

Among the allegations, the suspect reportedly murdered Bankole Yusuf and Ramadan Yusuf on July 31, 2024, in Mushin. A separate count alleges that Akinwande shot and killed 10-year-old Aminat Lateef in Fadeyi as far back as December 9, 2010.

In addition to murders, police say he orchestrated a violent clash in the Idi-Araba area of Lagos, allegedly killing five unidentified individuals with AK-47 rifles. He allegedly fled to Alagbado afterward.

The police also presented exhibits recovered from his home—an arsenal including two AK-47s, a K2 assault rifle, pistols, 154 rounds of ammunition, walkie-talkies, and a dagger laced with poison.

According to another charge, “You, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho ‘m’ and others now at large… did unlawfully cause grievous harm to one Awawu Ajalara, aged 58 years, by shooting at her both legs with AK-47 rifle… causing her permanent disability.”

- Advertisement -

The Lagos Police say the investigation is ongoing and are actively pursuing other members of the suspect’s criminal syndicate.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Justice on Hold: 37 Bauchi Inmates Await Execution Amid Governors’ Reluctance to Sign Death Warrants
Next Article WAEC Debunks Circulating List of Schools Allegedly Involved in 2025 Exam Malpractice

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,090.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,780.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 4 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

German Football Mourns the Passing of 1990 World Cup Hero Frank Mill at 67
Sport
WAEC Debunks Circulating List of Schools Allegedly Involved in 2025 Exam Malpractice
Education
Justice on Hold: 37 Bauchi Inmates Await Execution Amid Governors’ Reluctance to Sign Death Warrants
News
Legacy Under Scrutiny: Made Kuti Reflects on Fela’s Struggles and Impact
Entertainment
Peter Obi’s Pursuit of Presidency Is Purpose-Driven, Not Power-Hungry — Chimamanda
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like