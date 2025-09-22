FCTA Impounds 40 Vehicles, 52 Motorcycles in Crackdown on ‘One Chance’ Crimes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal transport operators and criminals linked to “one chance” robberies, impounding 40 cars and 52 motorcycles across Abuja.

Mandate Secretary of the FCT Transport Secretariat, Chinedu Elechi, said on Monday the operation was led by a multi-agency task force involving the police, civil defence, and other security agencies. He explained that commercial motorcycles seized during the raids would be crushed, while vehicles would go through mobile courts for appropriate sanctions.

“We don’t just impound; the owners will face a mobile court. What happens to them will depend on the court order. But I can tell you straight away that the bikes are crushed,” Elechi said.

He stressed that the clampdown would be continuous, insisting that violators leave the FCTA with no choice but to sustain enforcement. “If the people use the bikes and the unpainted vehicles, so long as they are not tired of violating the law, we too cannot be tired,” he added.





According to him, unpainted taxis have been linked to most “one chance” robberies, making regulation of commercial vehicles a key security measure. He disclosed that the administration is profiling all drivers and will allocate numbers to taxis, which must be painted and registered to operate legally.

Acting Director of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Deborah Osho, said the vehicles were seized for multiple offences including route violations, driving against traffic, and operating unpainted commercial cars. She added that 52 motorcycles and four tricycles were also confiscated, noting that they are frequently linked to bag-snatching and other criminal activities.

Osho reiterated that the enforcement is part of broader efforts to sanitize Abuja’s transport sector and enhance commuter safety.