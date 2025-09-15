FCT Resident Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike

Doctors under the umbrella of the Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCT) have commenced an indefinite strike following unresolved disputes with the government.

The strike, which officially began at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, September 15, 2025, comes after the expiration of a seven-day warning strike that ended on Sunday. The decision was ratified during an emergency general meeting of the association.

okay.ng reports that the communique announcing the industrial action was signed by ARD-FCT President, Dr. George Ebong, and General Secretary, Dr. Agbor Affiong.

Doctors Express Frustration





The association expressed deep dissatisfaction with what it described as persistent neglect of the health sector.

“This once again confirms our fears of the chronic neglect of our healthcare system affecting the effectiveness of the medical doctors in order to carry out care in the highest standard,” the doctors stated.

Unresolved Demands

Settlement of salary arrears ranging from one to six months.

Recruitment of additional staff to ease workload.

Immediate release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund.

Payment of arrears from the 25–35% Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review.

Clear timelines for promotion exercises and conversion of post-Part II Fellows to Consultants.

Renovation and proper equipping of FCT hospitals.

Regularization of salary payments and correction of erroneous deductions.

Health Services Affected

ARD-FCT members work across 14 district and general hospitals as well as the Department of Public Health under the Federal Capital Territory Administration. The strike is expected to significantly impact healthcare delivery in Abuja and its environs.

The communique concluded with an appeal:

“We do hope that the management will do the urgent needful to meet all of our demands for the sake of our patients and ourselves.”