FCT Police announce restriction of movement for area council polls

The FCT Police Command says it will enforce restriction of movement from 12 midnight Friday, February 11th to 4pm Saturday, February 12, for the forthcoming Area council elections.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, made this announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the command has massively deployed personnel to all the area councils to ensure a hitch-free polls devoid of violence.

However, workers on essential duties and students scheduled to write a nationwide West African Examination Council(WAEC), examination were exempted from the restriction order.

The statement reads: “The FCT Police Command in a bid to cement the security architecture and deployment towards the Saturday 12th February 2022 Area council elections, will be all out to enforce the declared restrictions on the Election Day.

“The restriction emplaced between the period of 12mid night – 4pm of the said date was put in place to enable the Police in a concerted effort with other sister agencies do due diligence in the discharge of their duties as touching ensuring a free and fair Election thereby totally paralyzing any form of threat emergence and creating a vote worthy atmosphere for voters and the electorates at large to perform their civic right and obligation.

“Consequent upon the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while expressing his confidence in the already emplaced security measures urges the good people of the FCT to turn out to exercise their voting rights without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind.

“He however noted that the Restriction only bears an exception for essential workers and Students who were coincidentally scheduled to write a nationwide WAEC examination, stressing emphatically that parties found otherwise wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Furthermore, the CP wishes to remind all stakeholders in the election to be reminded of their signed peace accord and ensure that their actions and inactions are ushered by constituted guidelines.

“He, therefore, calls on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.“