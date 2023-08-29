FCT Minister Wike Unveils Plan to Utilize IGR for Project Completion

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has outlined a strategic approach to utilize the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the capital city for the purpose of completing specific projects.

In an official statement shared on his X page, Wike highlighted the FCT administration’s commitment to ensuring the timely and efficient execution of critical projects within the city.

According to the minister, he recently held a meeting alongside the Minister of State for the FCT with contractors responsible for crucial projects that had been abandoned.

The objective of the meeting was to foster productive discussions and formulate a comprehensive plan to incentivize contractors to return to their respective project sites and successfully bring these projects to completion.

Wike emphasized the importance of a proactive approach, stating, “To achieve this goal, the FCTA [Federal Capital Territory Administration] would be doing things differently. We would tie our Internally Generated Revenue to specific projects to ensure they are adequately funded.”

He further elaborated that the FCTA would streamline its focus by concentrating on a designated set of projects during each period, ensuring they are completed within established timelines and meeting the required specifications.

One of the key strategies discussed during the meeting was the meticulous monitoring and supervision of projects to guarantee that they adhere to the highest standards.

Wike emphasized his determination to ensure the return of contractors to their respective project sites under close and direct supervision from his office and the office of the Minister of State.

He conveyed a strong stance on maintaining quality and standards, asserting, “I am determined to get every contractor back to site with direct supervision from my office and the office of the Minister of State. The major problem we are having in this country is the problem of supervision and so we are not going to tolerate anything below standard. If there are people you have been working with that have compromised standards, too bad, too bad; not with me. I am not going to accept anything that is below standard.”