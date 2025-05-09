FCT Minister Wike Highlights Tinubu’s Commitment to Water Supply in Abuja Satellite Towns

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that President Bola Tinubu is deeply committed to improving water supply in Abuja’s satellite towns.

Following a site inspection of projects in Abuja, Wike discussed his recent trip to China, where he finalized arrangements with the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction Group (CGCOC) to advance water infrastructure.

The FCT Administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CGCOC, and the visit to China was a follow-up to this agreement. Wike noted that the Tinubu administration promised to deliver the Abuja City Water Supply, with part of the project to be completed along Airport Road by the second year in office.

Significantly, Tinubu has also directed that satellite towns receive clean water, making this a priority project. Wike said, “This is a critical project for Mr President. Part of the funding for the satellite towns is included in the National Budget, which has been passed, and it is also in our Statutory Budget before the National Assembly.”





The water project will initially cover Bwari, Karu, and parts of Kubwa, with procurement processes ongoing. The Greater Abuja Water Supply project, managed by CGCOC, will execute the satellite towns’ water supply.

Wike praised President Tinubu’s support for the FCT administration’s efforts to deliver projects across roads, health, and education sectors. He revealed that the majority of the FCT Statutory Budget will focus on completing ongoing projects, with a substantial allocation to education, including N140 billion for capital projects.

He stressed the administration’s goal to revive and complete abandoned projects for the benefit of residents. “Our intention is not to award new projects but to complete the existing ones,” he said.