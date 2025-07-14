FCT Local Government Workers End Three-Month Strike, Resume Duties

After months of industrial action, the Federal Capital Territory chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has officially called off its three-month strike. Members are instructed to return to their posts from midnight, July 15, 2025.

The breakthrough came following the intervention of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who mandated that 10 percent of the Area Councils’ Internally Generated Revenue be allocated to clear the three months’ salary arrears owed to local government staff. The union’s State Executive Council reached the resolution after a Monday meeting at the State Secretariat in Gwagwalada, citing “after exhaustive deliberations and appeals from the Honourable Minister, FCT Traditional Council, and other key stakeholders.”

In a statement, FCT NULGE Chairman Abdullahi Kabi confirmed, “The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, FCT Chapter, has announced the suspension of its three-month strike action, effective midnight, July 15, 2025. This decision follows the intervention of the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who directed the utilization of the Area Councils’ 10 per cent Internally Generated Revenue to offset three months’ salary arrears.”

The union will work with a Special Committee set up by the Minister to “harmonize all outstanding arrears within two weeks, aiming for a holistic resolution through the National Assembly House Committee on FCT and ancillary matters.” Kabi emphasized ongoing engagement with Area Council Chairmen to address unresolved issues, including the 40% Peculiar Allowance, CONHESS/CONMESS and CONPSS salary adjustments, and other entitlements.





NULGE reaffirmed its “commitment to sustaining industrial peace and harmony within the council and FCT at large,” and thanked both the public and its members for their patience during the strike. The union remains focused on resolving outstanding matters such as the 40% Peculiar Allowance (effective January 2023), salary adjustments, the N35,000 wage award, pension deductions, and promotion arrears.

Okay.ng reports that the union looks forward to a swift conclusion of all pending issues in collaboration with relevant authorities.