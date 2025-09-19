FCT Health Secretary Confirms Abuja Free of Ebola After Suspected Case Tests Negative

The Mandate Secretary for Health and Human Services in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, has dispelled fears of an Ebola outbreak in Abuja following the investigation of a suspected case.

At a press briefing in Abuja, Dr. Fasawe explained that the suspected patient, referred to as “patient X,” was tested and confirmed negative for both Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and the Marburg Virus.

Her announcement followed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s (NCDC) earlier update confirming that two suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever in the FCT tested negative for both Ebola and Marburg. The agency added that more tests were underway for other fevers such as Lassa and dengue.

“First, I would like to commend the Honourable Minister for the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike. If not for an active surveillance team and the Emergency Operating Centre, which was commissioned shortly after this administration began, we would not be here talking about this disease today. On behalf of the Minister, I say today that Ebola is not in FCT. Confirmed, verified, and said with authority,” Dr. Fasawe said.





She further explained that patient X had flown into Nigeria from Rwanda, a country with proximity to the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has reported Ebola outbreaks. According to her, the patient demonstrated commendable health-seeking behavior by going directly to a hospital instead of returning home after developing a fever.

The hospital in question, Nisa Premier, was praised for promptly alerting authorities and isolating the patient while samples were collected for laboratory analysis.

okay.ng reports that Fasawe highlighted the importance of early reporting by residents and urged them to improve their health-seeking habits. She emphasized that “not every fever is malaria,” advising that cases of fever or unexplained bleeding must be reported immediately to a health facility.

Dr. Fasawe concluded by assuring residents that the FCT administration has invested heavily in healthcare infrastructure to prevent emergencies of this nature.