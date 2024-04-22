News

FCCPC Storms Abuja Chinese Supermarket Accused of Denying Nigerians Entry

In response to public outcry over a discriminatory policy implemented by a Chinese supermarket located within the China General Chamber of Commerce complex in Abuja, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has taken swift action, arriving at the premises to address the issue.

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced on Sunday revealing that the Chinese supermarket had imposed a discriminatory entry policy, restricting access exclusively to Chinese citizens while barring Nigerians from entering the premises.

Confirming the discriminatory practice, the facility manager of the complex, Shaibu Sanusi, acknowledged that while Nigerians within the complex were allowed to shop at the supermarket, those from outside were denied entry.

In light of these developments, the FCCPC intervened, dispatching officials to the supermarket in Abuja to investigate the matter further and ensure compliance with consumer protection regulations.

As the FCCPC arrived at the premises, the supermarket remained closed, prompting suspicions that individuals may be hiding inside to evade confrontation with the regulatory agency.

